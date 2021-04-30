In round two, The A.V. Club finishes Mortal Kombat

Photo : Courtesy New Line Cinema & Warner Bros. Pictures

Our main reviewer didn’t much care for the new Mortal Kombat movie. Actually, he basically died from boredom watching it. But depending on your sensibilities, there is some fun to be had from this latest Hollywood attempt to move the mayhem of a video-game world into the lucrative arena of the multiplex. On this special bonus episode of Film Club, special guest William Hughes joins critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife to discuss the scant merits of the franchise-thirty martial-arts fantasy currently streaming on HBO Max . Want more movie/game crosstalk? Check out this week’s full episode on the spectacularly bad history of movies made from video games.

Advertisement

Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on Apple Podcasts, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. And while you’re there, check out The A.V. Club’s other podcasts, Push The Envelope and Dial M For Maple.