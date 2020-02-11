Before the Oscars this past weekend, the 35th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards enjoyed their moment in the sun—and we do mean literally in the sun; the show happens in a massive tent on the beach right next to the Santa Monica Pier. As the stars and filmmakers behind some of 2019's most exciting movies walked down the blue carpet, we decided get into the spirit by asking them about some of their favorite “indie darlings,” though not quite in the way they expected. Hong Chau, Jim Gaffigan, Tarell Alvin McCraney, and more weighed in on their favorite cities in Indiana, stumped for their top indie coffee shops, and laid out their verdict for the best Indiana Jones movie. And, perhaps most divisive of all, we asked them all to decide which was the definitive “independent” song: Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women, Part 1,” Kelly Clarkson’s “Miss Independent,” or Ne-Yo’s “Miss Independent.”

Advertisement