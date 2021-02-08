Photo : Chris McGrath ( Getty Images )

Just when we’d all forgotten about Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Fiverr’s Super Bowl ad featured the infamous Philly location where Rudy Giuliani held what’s perhaps the most bizarre press conference in American history. But turns out that viral Fiverr ad was just the beginning of our culture’s revisitation of that cursed landscaping company. There’s now a documentary coming out on it, appropriately titled Four Seasons Total Documentary.



The doc is made by Emmy-nominated director Christopher Stoudt and producers Glen Zipper and Sean Stuart. According to its press release, the doc will “give a firsthand account of the rollercoaster journey that one well-meaning small business in Philadelphia went through when they agreed to host a political press conference in the midst of the mot hard-fought American election in recent history.”

If you’ve ever wondered why Giuliani went with a random landscaping company in close proximity from a sex shop and a crematorium instead of the actual Four Seasons Hotel, you’ll now get to find out how it all went down.

Advertisement

Here’s what Stoudt had to say about why he decided to make the film:

“It’s an honor and privilege to be able to help tell a story that the world has been waiting months to hear. After such a hard year, everyone needed a moment to laugh. Little did we know it would come from a press conference that took place across the street from a crematorium (down the road from a sex shop). This film is a chance to wipe the slate clean, not just for Four Seasons Total Landscaping, but for the entire country.”



G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

Turns out Four Seasons Total Landscaping is the true winner of the 2020 election.