By now everyone knows that Rose Byrne is the kind of actor that can jump into any genre and knock it out of the park, but the star never feels more in her element than when she’s antagonizing other characters in a comedy. In the tradition of Helen in Bridesmaids and Rayna Boyanov in Spy, Jon Stewart’s political satire Irresistible casts Byrne as the irksome Faith Brewster, an RNC political strategist who has seemingly taken a note or two from Kellyane Conway. During the recent virtual press day for Irresistible, we spoke to Byrne about what drew her to the role, her comedic influences, and what it was like to go toe-to-toe with Steve Carell. And, to our delight, Byrne also confirmed that the cast of Mrs. America gets along swimmingly, and continues to keep in touch via weekly Zoom calls.

Jon Stewart’s Irresistible will be available for rental on at-home VOD platforms beginning on Friday, June 26.