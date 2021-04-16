Is Best Actress the closest Oscar race this year?

Clockwise from left: Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Photo: David Lee / Netflix); Frances McDormand in Nomadland (Photo: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures); Andra Day in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday (Photo: Takashi Seida / Hulu); Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman (Photo: Courtesy Of Focus Features) Graphic : Baraka Kaseko

With the Academy Awards ceremony roughly a week away, we’re closing in on the end of this unusual and unusually long awards season. On the third installment of Film Club’s four-part series discussing the major categories, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife take a closer look at this year’s Best Actor contenders, as well as the extremely competitive Best Actress lineup, which might be the closest race of the night. Will it be Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, or Frances McDormand? And who should it be? We’ll get into that and much more on this penultimate round of Oscars talk.



