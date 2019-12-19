Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoFilm Club

Is The Rise Of Skywalker a satisfying conclusion to the new Star Wars trilogy?

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Filed to:Film Club
22
Save

For our final week of Film Club this year, we have three new installments for you. First up, our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife sit down for a spoiler-free discussion of the fraught, overstuffed final chapter of the new Star Wars trilogy, The Rise Of Skywalker

You can watch the video version above. The full podcast episode, including our discussions of Little Women and Cats, will drop on Friday. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.

