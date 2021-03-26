The Suicide Squad Image : Warner Bros.

The long, bloody road to a relaunch is finally here, as the trailer for DC’s semi-all-new, James Gunn-helmed The Suicide Squad has arrived. As you might expect, it looks to be bloody, profane, and notably different from the much-maligned David Ayer film that pleased roughly a dozen or so people back in 2016.



Is it too obvious to point out that, holy hell, this looks like a lot of fun? Yes, trailers can be deceiving—the first Suicide Squad had an awfully good one, after all—but still, from the jokes to the action to the fact that King Shark gets to eat a guy, everything about this seems like it’s perfectly pitched to capture the outlandish fun inherent in this team.

The list of new characters is much, much longer than the list of returning ones (the latter consists of little more than Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, led once more by Viola Davis’ Machiavellian Amanda Waller). You can check out our The Suicide Squad character breakdown to get a more detailed explanation of each new character and their abilities, but the short listing is [deep breath]: Steve Agee as King Shark, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, John Cena as Peacemaker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.K.D., Sean Gunn as Weasel, Daniela Melchor as Ratcatcher 2, Mayling Ng as Mongal, and Michael Rooker as Savant.

We may as well all settle in and watch this trailer a bunch more times, because The Suicide Squad isn’t coming out until August 6. Hopefully, by then we’ll all be vaccinated, and can thus go to the movie theaters to collectively enjoy the experience the joy of watching King Shark rip a dude straight down the middle, guts spilling everywhere.