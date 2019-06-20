Image: Netflix

Yes, this movie is named Point Blank, which by now is probably on the top ten list of generically interchangeable action movie names. Regardless, the trailer for this Netflix film of that oft-used title is extremely our shit. Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo kicking ass together? It’s the Falcon/Crossbones MCU reunion we needed.



Mackie stars as Paul, an ER nurse who wakes up to find his wife has been kidnapped—and in exchange, the people holding her hostage demand that he free a longtime criminal and murder suspect (Grillo) being held in the hospital under his watch. From there, the two decide to team up in order to save his wife and take down the people responsible. Sure, it all looks incredibly familiar, in part because it’s a remake of the 2010 French film of the same name, but also the beats appear to follow the usual action-movie protocol. (And does Grillo now have a stipulation in his contract that he gets to say, “I’m gonna kill them all” in every movie?) Still, the mismatched partners thing is working for them here, as both these guys have the charisma to elevate standard genre fare. Plus, it’s an adrenaline-laced action movie that appears to feature Marcia Gay Harden as the primary villain, which is just excellent casting. One point of concern: It’s directed by Joe Lynch, who has an uneven but nonetheless intriguing resume of movies we never seem to like quite as much as we want to (Mayhem, Everly, Knights Of Badassdom), so maybe this will be the one where he gets everything right. We’ll know July 12 when Point Blank is released on Netflix.