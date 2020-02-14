It's all Downhill for our critics when we discuss Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie

For this week’s second Film Club episode, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife take a look at Downhill, the American remake of Ruben Östlund’s marital drama about a male ego in crisis, Force Majeure. Starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Downhill lacks the darkly comic bite of the original, opting instead for overt sentimentality and broad comedy.

You can watch the video version above, or listen to the full podcast episode, with our discussion of Sonic The Hedgehog. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.

