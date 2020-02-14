Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoFilm Club

It's all Downhill for our critics when we discuss Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Filed to:Film Club
1
Save

For this week’s second Film Club episode, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife take a look at Downhill, the American remake of Ruben Östlund’s marital drama about a male ego in crisis, Force Majeure. Starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Downhill lacks the darkly comic bite of the original, opting instead for overt sentimentality and broad comedy.

You can watch the video version above, or listen to the full podcast episode, with our discussion of Sonic The Hedgehog. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Sorry, Zack Snyder, but we don't believe anyone's asking you "what would be on a Snyder Cut sandwich"

A robot interviewed Billie Eilish and it got deep, mildly contentious

No fantasies will be fulfilled by Blumhouse’s horror-leaning reboot of Fantasy Island

You’ve Got Mail and the power of the written (well, typed) word

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement