J.K. Simmons and Andy Samberg first shared the screen in 2009's I Love You, Man as father and son, and Simmons has been a fan ever since, going so far as to call the former SNL star a “bridge between [generations].” Now, they’re together once again in Hulu’s excellent new time-loop comedy, Palm Springs. Though Simmons opted to remain tight-lipped about his part as “Roy” in the movie, we think it’s safe to say that Palm Springs gets a lot of mileage out of their platonic chemistry. During Hulu’s virtual press junket for the film, Simmons shared as much as he could about what drew him to the role, and told us what keeps him grounded in these turbulent times.

Palm Springs is now available to stream exclusively on Hulu.



Image credit: Hulu/NEON Releasing