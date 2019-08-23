Jada Pinkett Smith hadn’t acted in two years before she signed on to Angel Has Fallen, but it wasn’t like she was sittin g around twiddling her thumbs. Smith is the creator, host, and producer of the Facebook Watch phenomenon Red Table Talk, which she appears on with her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The show’s been viewed millions of times, and the trio has made almost 40 episodes in the year it’s been on the air. In fact, the success of Red Table Talk is part of the reason Smith signed on to Angel Has Fallen. As she says in the video above, some of the appeal of the role is that it fit into her busy schedule.