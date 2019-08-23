Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Jada Pinkett Smith on Angel Has Fallen, Red Table Talk, and staying home

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith hadn’t acted in two years before she signed on to Angel Has Fallen, but it wasn’t like she was sitting around twiddling her thumbs. Smith is the creator, host, and producer of the Facebook Watch phenomenon Red Table Talk, which she appears on with her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The show’s been viewed millions of times, and the trio has made almost 40 episodes in the year it’s been on the air. In fact, the success of Red Table Talk is part of the reason Smith signed on to Angel Has Fallen. As she says in the video above, some of the appeal of the role is that it fit into her busy schedule.

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

