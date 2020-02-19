In Las Pildoras De Mi Novio, Jane The Virgin’s Jaime Camil plays Hank, a seemingly perfect mattress store owner with a deeply complicated pharmaceutical secret. Sandra Echeverria’s Jess falls head over heels for Hank and their whirlwind romance quickly escalates into Hank attending a very im portant company retreat with Jess—but without any of his medication. Hijinks ensue, relationships are tested, and Brooke Shields plays a woo-woo shaman clad in about 1000 necklaces. The A.V. Club talked to Camil and Echeverria about how Las Pildoras blended humor and sincere concern for those with mental illness, as well as just how awful it was to film in a beautiful Mexican resort.

