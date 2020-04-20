James Gunn recommends 54 "A+ Action Movies to Watch in Quarantine"

Like many of us under stay-at-home orders, James Gunn apparently has some time on his hands: The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director took to Twitter recently to provide a list of 54 “A+ Action Movies to Watch in Quarantine.” And while his taste is not infallible (as our Alex McLevy has pointed out, “people, Godfather Part II is not a better film than the first one, The Godfather is essentially flawless”), we felt like his list was pretty thorough and wide-ranging. So here are his selections for the best action movies—and where you can them watch at home right now.
The Bourne Ultimatum
Director: Paul Greengrass
Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon
Edge of Tomorrow
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon
JSA: Joint Security Area
Director: Park Chan-wook
Available for free on Tubi, or to rent on YouTube and Google
Elite Squad: The Enemy Within
Director: José Padilha
Available for free on Tubi and Vudu, or to rent on iTunes and Amazon
North By Northwest
Director: Alfred Hitchcock
Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon
The Raid: Redemption
Director: Gareth Evans
Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon
Night Watch
Director: Timur Bekmambetov
Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon
The French Connection
Director: William Freidkin
Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon
Escape From New York
Director: John Carpenter
Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon
Battle Royale
Director: Kinji Fukasaku
Available for free on Tubi and Vudu and to rent on iTunes and Amazon
Léon: The Professional
Director: Luc Besson
Available for free on Crackle, and to rent on Vudu, YouTube, Google, and Amazon
John Wick
Director: Chad Stahelski and David Leitch
Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon
Mesrine: Killer Instinct
Director: Jean-François Richet
Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon
Mesrine: Public Enemy #1
Director: Jean-François Richet
Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon
Where Eagles Dare
Director: Brian G. Hutton
Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon
Ms. 45
Director: Abel Ferrara
Available for free on Tubi, and to rent on YouTube, Google, iTunes, and Amazon
Captain Phillips
Director: Paul Greengrass
Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon
V For Vendetta
Director: James McTeigue
Available to rent on Google, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, and Amazon
A.V. Club Editor in Chief...but really just a She-Ra, Schitt’s Creek, Grey’s Anatomy, Survivor, Big Brother, Top Chef, The Good Place superfan.