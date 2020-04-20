James Gunn recommends 54 "A+ Action Movies to Watch in Quarantine"

James Gunn recommends 54 "A+ Action Movies to Watch in Quarantine"

Patrick Gomez
Clockwise from top left: V for Vendetta (YouTube); James Gunn (Richard Harbaugh/Getty); The French Connection (YouTube); The Villainess (YouTube); Mad Max: Fury Road (YouTube)
Like many of us under stay-at-home orders, James Gunn apparently has some time on his hands: The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director took to Twitter recently to provide a list of 54 “A+ Action Movies to Watch in Quarantine.” And while his taste is not infallible (as our Alex McLevy has pointed out, “people, Godfather Part II is not a better film than the first one, The Godfather is essentially flawless”), we felt like his list was pretty thorough and wide-ranging. So here are his selections for the best action movies—and where you can them watch at home right now.

Kung Fu Hustle

Director: Stephen Chow

Available on Netflix

The Matrix

Directors: Lana and Lilly Wachowski

Available on Netflix

The Bourne Ultimatum

Director: Paul Greengrass

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

Die Hard

Director: John McTiernan

Available on HBO Go/HBO Now

Edge of Tomorrow

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

JSA: Joint Security Area

Director: Park Chan-wook

Available for free on Tubi, or to rent on YouTube and Google

Elite Squad: The Enemy Within

Director: José Padilha

Available for free on Tubi and Vudu, or to rent on iTunes and Amazon

Lady Vengeance

Director: Park Chan-wook

Available on Tubi

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Available on Hulu

Bullitt

Director: Peter Yates

Available to on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

North By Northwest

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

The Yellow Sea

Director: Na Hong-jin

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

The Raid: Redemption

Director: Gareth Evans

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

Hero

Director: Yimou Zhang

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, and Vudu

Night Watch

Director: Timur Bekmambetov

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Director: Ang Lee

Available on Netflix

Taken

Director: Pierre Morel

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

The Heroic Trio

Director: Johnnie To

Sadly not currently unavailable to stream

The French Connection

Director: William Freidkin

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

Robocop

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

The Killer

Director: John Woo

Sadly currently unavailable to stream

The Legend of Drunken Master

Director: Chia-Liang Liu

Sadly currently unavailable to stream

The Legend (Fong Sai Yuk)

Director: Corey Yuen

Available to by on Amazon

Mad Max: Fury Road

Director: George Miller

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, and Vudu

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Available on Hulu

The Villainess

Director: Jung Byung-gil

Available on Hulu

Revenge

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Available for free on Shudder, and to rent on YouTube and Amazon

Crank

Director: Neveldine/Taylor

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Available to rent on YouTube and Amazon

Escape From New York

Director: John Carpenter

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

Battle Royale

Director: Kinji Fukasaku

Available for free on Tubi and Vudu and to rent on iTunes and Amazon

Full Contact

Director: Ringo Lam

Available on Fandor

Oldboy

Director: Park Chan-wook

Available on Mubi

Thunderball

Director: Terence Young

Available on Amazon and Hulu

La Femme Nikita

Director: Luc Besson

Available to rent on Vudu, YouTube, and Google

Léon: The Professional

Director: Luc Besson

Available for free on Crackle, and to rent on Vudu, YouTube, Google, and Amazon

Magnum Force

Director: Ted Post

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

Speed

Director: Jan de Bont

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Director: Steven Spielberg

Available on Netflix

’71

Director: Yann Demange

Available on Hulu

Payback (Theatrical Cut)

Director: Brian Helgeland

Available to rent on iTunes

Equilibrium

Director: Kurt Wimmer

Available on Netflix

John Wick

Director: Chad Stahelski and David Leitch

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

Mesrine: Killer Instinct

Director: Jean-François Richet

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

Mesrine: Public Enemy #1

Director: Jean-François Richet

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

Where Eagles Dare

Director: Brian G. Hutton

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

Ms. 45

Director: Abel Ferrara

Available for free on Tubi, and to rent on YouTube, Google, iTunes, and Amazon

Green Snake

Director: Hark Tsui

Available on Fandor

Captain Phillips

Director: Paul Greengrass

Available to rent on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, and Amazon

Seven Samurai

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Available on the Criterion Channel

Rolling Thunder

Director: John Flynn

Available on Vudu

The Wild Bunch

Director: Sam Peckinpah

Available to rent on Google, Vudu, iTunes, and Amazon

V For Vendetta

Director: James McTeigue

Available to rent on Google, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, and Amazon

Brotherhood of the Wolf

Director: Christophe Gans

Available to buy on Amazon

