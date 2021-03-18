Jamie Foxx (Amy Sussman/Getty Images), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Global Citizen), January Jones (Presley Ann/Getty Images), Andrew Dice Clay (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Photo : The A.V. Club

Nick Cassavetes has apparently spent his entire Hollywood career assembling a long and impressive list of friends, which is why he can play a guy named “Psycho” in a movie where Nic Cage has bombs attached to his testicles and direct comedies like The Other Woman with a bunch of famous people (was The Notebook really that good?). Now, though, Cassavetes seems to be calling in as many favors as he can for God Is A Bullet, an action movie with a pretty wild cast.

Advertisement

This comes from Deadline, which says the movie will star Jamie Foxx, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, January Jones, Maika Monroe, and Andrew Dice Clay, and it’s based on the Boston Teran book of the same name. Coster-Waldau will star as a detective named Bob Hightower (it’s no Harry Hole, but it’s close) whose wife gets murdered when their daughter is kidnapped by a “satanic cult.” With all the pesky red tape that police in movies have to worry about holding him back, Bob Hightower “quits the force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the cult leader.” Deadline doesn’t specify , but hopefully the tattoos will be of the “scary pentagrams and shit” variety and not, like, a Steve-O style picture of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s own face on his back... though an evil cult probably would be more willing to believe that he’s not a former cop looking for vengeance if he had something like that. Maybe do the Steve-O tattoo and pentagrams just to be safe?

Anyway, Monroe will be helping Bob Hightower as the only person to ever escape from the cult alive, and Foxx will play the “pivotal supporting role of ‘The Ferryman.’” Ominous!