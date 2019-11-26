Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Daniel Craig on their favorite Knives Out Easter eggs

Marah Eakin
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Knives Out director Rian Johnson called Jamie Lee Curtis his “cast MVP,” saying that “she’d beat all of us to set. Sometimes she would show up on set when she wasn’t even supposed to be in the scene and just be hanging out.” In a recent sit-down, The A.V. Club asked Curtis about the comment, and about why that kind of professionalism is important to her, even after all these years in the game. We also queried Curtis and co-star Daniel Craig on their favorite little on-screen Easter eggs in Knives Out, which boasts a set so deeply layered with things to look at that both agree the film should merit multiple viewings.

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

