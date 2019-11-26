In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Knives Out director Rian Johnson called Jamie Lee Curtis his “cast MVP,” saying that “she’d beat all of us to set. Sometimes she would show up on set when she wasn’t even supposed to be in the scene and just be hanging out.” In a recent sit-down, The A.V. Club asked Curtis about the comment, and about why that kind of professionalism is important to her, even after all these years in the game. We also queried Curtis and co-star Daniel Craig on their favorite little on-screen Easter eggs in Knives Out, which boasts a set so deeply layered with things to look at that both agree the film should merit multiple viewings.

