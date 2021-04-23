Jane Fonda displays broadcast-friendly recreation of her bear defens e technique. Screenshot : The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jane Fonda’s had a long and fascinating career, spanning decades of work in film, TV, and activism. She’s also found time throughout all of this to stay down to earth by doing things that us regular folks do all the time. Like, as Fonda recalled during an interview with Jimmy Fallon last night, flashing a bear as it prepares to attack your infant grandson.

The tale of the nudity-averse bear came up during a round of The Tonight Show’s “Best, Worst, First” game. After discussing her first kiss as Fallon bizarrely overreacts to the story with cartoon discomfort, Fonda is prompted to get into her “worst uninvited guest.” She doesn’t have to think long before remembering when she was in a cabin on a New Mexico ranch with her young grandson and woke up to a strange noise. Fonda ran into her living room as her dog bolted past her and found a bear “right in the middle of my small bedroom heading right for my grandson’s crib.”



Advertisement

“I knew what to do,” Fonda says. “I opened my bathrobe and I went RAWRHR!” She says the bear “urinated on my antique rug and then turned around and sat down.” She roared at it again and it eventually retreated. Though Fonda’s already provided the best story Fallon could hope for at this point, the segment continues with a questions about her “first Zoom” call, which she remembers joining when her Fire Drill Fridays environmental group transitioned to virtual meetings last year.



When she isn’t flashing bears, Fonda continues to participate in and organize climate action, presumably in an effort to ensure that all of us will continue to enjoy opportunities to provide the natural world with screaming nudity long into the future.



[via @Laura_K_A on Twitter]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com