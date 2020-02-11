When Jason Ritter and Rachel Matthews went in to audition for voice roles in Frozen 2, they didn’t quite know what they were getting themselves into. Well, aside from the fact that they were auditioning to be in the follow-up to the Disney mega-hit that permanently lodged “Let It Go” into our collective minds. But because the studio was intent on keeping the further adventures of Elsa and Anna top secret, the actors had no character details or even dialogue from the movie to go off of. When we sat down with the pair at a recent Frozen 2 press junket at Disney Animation Studios, we were surprised to learn that Matthews was tasked with reading David Mamet, which eventually got her cast as Honeymaren, an early ally to Elsa of the Northuldra tribe. Meanwhile, Jason Ritter—no stranger to voice work thanks to Gravity Falls—got quite nervous about having to carry a tune for the role of Ryder, despite having shown off his own vocal prowess once before.

