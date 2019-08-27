Though the lives of social media influencers and “livestreamers” are seemingly broadcast to their adoring fans 24/7, director Liza Mandelup’s new documentary, Jawline, shows that there’s much more to the story. The film follows Austyn Tester, a Tennessee teen with ambitious dreams that reach far beyond his rural hometown, and Michael Weist, an exacting young talent manager and producer who runs the industry Tester so badly wants to break into. Jawline premiered at Sundance back in January where it won Liza Mandelup the Special Jury Prize for Emerging Filmmaker, and it became available to stream on Hulu this past weekend. Ahead of its release, we sat down with Mandelup and Weist to dissect the film’s evocative title, and to discuss the shocking amount of power teen girls have in the digital age.