Jeff Garlin is a man of many projects. His latest stand-up special, Our Man In Chicago, hits Netflix next week, and he’s currently starring in The Goldbergs on ABC. He’s also working on a new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and working on putting together a photography show that’ll open soon at the Leica Gallery in Los Angeles.

That’s just looking forward, though. Garlin also boasts an extensive and wide-ranging C.V. from over 35 years in the entertainment business. He’s written and directed, done belly flops for pay, and even, as you’ll see in the Random Roles video above, put down 36 donuts in one day for a bit part in RoboCop 3. We sat down with Garlin in our L.A. space to talk through some of the best, worst, and weirdest roles of his long career.