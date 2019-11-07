Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoRandom Roles

Jeff Garlin on Curb Your Enthusiasm, crowd work, and belly flops

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Jeff Garlin
2
Save

Jeff Garlin is a man of many projects. His latest stand-up special, Our Man In Chicago, hits Netflix next week, and he’s currently starring in The Goldbergs on ABC. He’s also working on a new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and working on putting together a photography show that’ll open soon at the Leica Gallery in Los Angeles.

That’s just looking forward, though. Garlin also boasts an extensive and wide-ranging C.V. from over 35 years in the entertainment business. He’s written and directed, done belly flops for pay, and even, as you’ll see in the Random Roles video above, put down 36 donuts in one day for a bit part in RoboCop 3. We sat down with Garlin in our L.A. space to talk through some of the best, worst, and weirdest roles of his long career.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Jeff Garlin

Jeff Garlin says "you'll know" who he plays in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
A-
In a strong finale, Curb Your Enthusiasm reminds us a good deed is never its own reward
B+
Curb Your Enthusiasm flips the tip, then the script of Larry’s life

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement