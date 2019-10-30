By now it’s no secret that the latest Star Wars trilogy has delighted in its easter egg cameos from celebrities who have long been fans of the franchise. Whether they’re voicing droids, covering themselves in alien makeup, or donning the helmet of a stormtrooper, many stars have made themselves at home in the galaxy far, far away. And with The Rise Of Skywalker’s premiere just around the corner, word is already getting out about who’ll be lurking in the background of Episode IX. One such cameo comes from Jeff Garlin, who leaked the news himself when guesting on a recent episode of the Podcast: The Ride theme park podcast. As reported by /Film, the news sent some fans on a hunt through the most recent trailer for a glimpse of Garlin’s character, which led many to believe he’d be playing this specific alien:

We recently sat down with Jeff Garlin to discuss his upcoming Netflix comedy special, Our Man In Chicago, and had to take the opportunity to ask him about the secretive role. According to Garlin, the screen grab making the rounds on Twitter isn’t him—in fact, he says he’s not even sure the picture is from Star Wars.

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images