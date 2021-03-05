Though much has rightly been made about the return of everyone’s old favorites for Coming 2 America, there’s a lot to love about the new people who have joined the cast as well. Take, for instance, Jermaine Fowler, who brings spark and swag to the role of Lavelle, the previously unclaimed son of Prince Akeem. The Superior Donuts alum supports a lot of the film’s main storylines and undergoes one of the film’s biggest quests for self-discovery. That search is guided along by his royal barber, played by South Africa native Nomzamo Mbatha, who also ends up finding a little more than she bargained for along the way.

The A.V. Club talked to both Fowler and Mbatha about what they remember about seeing the original Coming To America, and about how Mbatha feels both the original and the sequel represent for African style and culture. Fowler also dishes a little about what life was li ke for the comedians behind the scenes, and what Tracy Morgan was bumping on his backstage boombox.

Coming 2 America arrives exclusively on Amazon Prime Video March 5.