Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez Photo : JC Olivera ( Getty Images ) , Lisa O’Connor ( Getty Images )

We told you back in 2018 that Richard Montañez’s story of how he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos was going to be turned into a biopic. The film, produced by Eva Longoria, has now found its stars. Variety reported that Jesse Garcia (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Sons Of Anarchy) will star as Montañez, who invented the popular spicy Cheetos while working as a janitor at Frito-Lay.



Advertisement

As A.V. Club’s Danette Chavez wrote in the previous announcement of the biopic, Montañez “took the president of the company’s message to ‘act like an owner’ to heart, and dreamed up one of Frito-Lay’s most popular products. Inspired by the elotes sold and consumed by Mexicans, Montañez put some chili powder on Cheetos, to the delight of his family and friends. Thinking he might have something on his hands, the former janitor pitched his new product directly to Frito-Lay’s president. One presentation and a few promotions later, Montañez became the executive vice president of multicultural sales and community activation.”

Gentefied star Annie Gonzalez will play his wife, Judy. Gentefied creator Linda Yvette Chavez has also signed on to offer revisions to October Sky screenwriter Lewis Colick’ s script. In a statement given to Variety, Longoria said, “My biggest priority [is] to make sure we are telling Richard Montañez’s story authentically. I am so happy to have two extremely talented and fellow Mexican-Americans on board in these pivotal roles. Jesse and Annie have a deep understanding of our community and will be able to help tell this story of great importance for our culture.” Filming is set to begin this summer in New Mexico, though no release date has been set yet. The film’s title hasn’t been announced yet, either.