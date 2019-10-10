If you’ve ever fantasized about having Rose Byrne boss you around and tell you how to live your life, then Jexi might be the movie for you. That’s because Byrne voices the new comedy’s titular “Jexi,” a Siri-like phone software that goes to extreme lengths to improve the life of its owner, Phil (Adam Devine). For Devine, that meant filming countless scenes where he’s screaming at a prop phone without his co-star Byrne on set to riff with. When we spoke with Devine, he admitted how challenging it could be to play the movie’s “straight man” while acting opposite an inanimate object. The actor also went on to explain why the comedy is a tongue-in-cheek cautionary tale about phone addiction, and divulged a few of his own concerns about technology. And, of course, “Jexi” was on-hand to gleefully interrupt our conversation whenever if felt like it.

Advertisement