In Brittany Runs A Marathon, Jillian Bell plays a party girl New Yorker who’s shocked into fitness—and into adult life—after a particularly jarring doctor’s appointment. It might sound like a cliche, but the movie is actually more than that, delving deeper into the gig economy and peoples’ personal struggles than the film’s name might suggest. It also features, as you might guess, a whole lot of running. The A.V. Club sat down with the film’s Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Lil Rel Howery to talk about all that running, as well as whether they were inspired enough by the movie’s message themselves to sign up to run an actual marathon.

