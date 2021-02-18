Photo : Frederic J. Brown ( Getty Images )

It’s been two years since Ari Aster made picturesque Sweden seem absolutely terrifying with Midsommar, so it’s about time for another m-Aster-piece (we’re not sorry) to come and terrify us. It looks like we’re getting one sooner than later: Today, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Aster is working on a new A24 film, titled Disappointment Blvd.



Joaquin Phoenix, who’s had his fair share of bone-chilling roles, is set to star in it. The last time we saw Phoenix, he became a meme and an Academy Award-winner for The Joker, so this seems like fitting opportunity to follow Todd Phillips’ controversial film with. Plot details haven’t been released just yet , but THR said it’s an “intimate, dec ades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” The description doesn’t lend much to the imagination on where the story will go, and it certainly doesn’t sound like anyone’s being decapitated or burned in a bear suit, but given Aster’s previous work, it’s bound to have some deeply unsettling surprises in store.

As with his other films, Aster is writer and director, as well as co-producing with Lars Knudsen. No other production details have been shared yet.

