Without Remorse tells the origin story of Tom Clancy supporting player John Clark (Michael B. Jordan), while simultaneously setting audiences up for Rainbow Six, the long-awaited adaptation of the popular video game franchise. Naturally, Without Remorse introduces quite a few characters who could continue to be major presences in the planned film series, including the tenacious Lt. Commander Karen Greer, an ally and mentor to Clark, played by the magnetic Jodie Turner-Smith. In the video above, Turner-Smith shares why she was so eager to step into the formidable role, and reveals that she was pregnant—in her second trimester—for the entirety of filming. As it turns out, the old sitcom trick of holding a laundry basket in front of a baby bump doesn’t quite work in an action movie like Without Remorse, so the actor details how she and the production team pulled it off.

And, in the video below, The A.V. Club speaks with Without Remorse co-stars Jamie Bell and Lauren London about modernizing the classic Tom Clancy story and working with Michael B. Jordan. Bell shares how he was inspired by Paul Reiser’s turn in the action/sci-fi classic, Aliens, while London discusses the backstory she brought to her character that you don’t see on-screen.

Without Remorse premieres exclusively on Prime Video on April 30.