As the current reigning box office champ of 2020, Bad Boys For Life really “ain’t goin’ nowhere” with movie theaters closed for the foreseeable future. While that may be bragging rights for some, Joe Pantoliano is just happy fans are still turning out for Bad Boys, especially considering the 17 year gap between sequels. In any event, the home video release of Bad Boys For Life provided the perfect occasion to call up the veteran character actor for a video addendum to our Random Roles chat from 2012:

On our Zoom call, Pantoliano reflected on 25 years with the Bad Boys franchise, discussing the torch-passing from Michael Bay to the directing duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and giving credit where credit is due to super-producer Jerry Bruckheimer. And, given the sad fate of his Captain Howard, Pantoliano pitches us on how the series’ superhero logic could justify bringing him back for the inevitable fourth Bad Boys. Elsewhere in our Random Roles chat, we discuss his string of voice-acting roles, his recurring work with The Wachowskis, and the fact that The Sopranos has been the binge-watch of choice during quarantine for so many.

Bad Boys For Life is currently available to rent/buy on VOD, and hits shelves on Blu-ray on Tuesday, April 21.