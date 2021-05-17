Attack The Block Screenshot : Sony Pictures Entertainment

It’s been a big decade for John Boyega. From street-level John Carpenter-inspired throwback Attack The Block to at least two great turns in two good Star Wars movies (a comment that surely won’t cause arguments because everyone agrees on Star Wars stuff), he’s gone from fan-favorite to movie star. But since the premiere of Attack The Block way back in 2011, fans have wondered whether or not Boyega would come back to the apartment building that made him a star.

Well, we have an answer, and that answer is yes.



Earlier today, Deadline announced that Boyega would join writer-director Joe Cornish for Attack The Block 2. (Sure, it’s not the most creative title in the world. Hopefully, someone in marketing slaps a “The” to the beginning and makes something out of it: “ The Attack The Block 2" ). Boyega, who is coming off a buzzy turn in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe: Red, White And Blue, will reprise the role of Moses and will also produce the film .



“It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then,” said John Boyega. “I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favorite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honor.”

Corn ish’s first feature, Attack The Block, sees Boyega and a gang of teens taking on an alien invasion. However, instead of just roasting the aliens over their glasses, clothes, height, or hair, these street-smart teens use their wits and guns to fend off the invaders. Stupid aliens have no idea how scary teenagers are.

For his part, Cornish has spent the last decade directing a delightful family adventure, The Kid Who Would Be King, remaining quiet on a Tintin sequel , and fielding questions about whether or not he was making Attack The Block 2. So all this must be a relief for him.



“I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack the Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release,” said Cornish. “I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.”

Alright, nerds. Now that you’ve got your Attack The Block sequel, it’s time to step up and demand another Tintin adventure. Who’s with me! ?! *silence* Just me then. Ok. I’ll see myself out.

