John Krasinski on A Quiet Place: Part II and that sad little box baby

Note: This footage was shot around the movie’s original release date, just before everyone went into lockdown. That’s why there are no masks and no social distancing.

Ask any parent: Something changes when you have kids. Sure, your savings is drained and you’re constantly cleaning runny noses, but it’s more than that. Once you have kids, every single movie or TV show about children—and especially babies—in peril becomes almost unwatchable. It’s something John Krasinski had to deal with in spades while making the Quiet Place movies, which is kind of weird, considering he wrote the damn things. It’s something we talked with Krasinski for the clip above, touching on the first film’s infamous corn scene, as well as the Abbott family’s sad little infant in its sad little wooden oxygen box.

Advertisement

A Quiet Place: Part II hits theaters Friday, May 28.

