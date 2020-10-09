In times like these, you may be asking yourself, “Do I really want to watch a movie about the end of the world right now?” And while that’s perfectly understandable, you shouldn’t let that deter you from checki ng out the delightful new sci-fi comedy Save Yourselves! from first-time feature directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, which hit digital platforms on October 6. Starring GLOW’s Sunita Mani and Search Party’s John Reynolds, the film follows a Brooklyn couple who head to a cabin upstate to get off the grid, unaware that they’ve avoided the worst of an alien invasion—that is, until it comes knocking on their door. Despite the doom and gloom, Save Yourselves! packs in a lot of laughs and even a little hopefulness (depending on how you interpret its ending), and its stars agree that there’s some positivity to be pulled from its apocalyptic story. The A.V. Club recently logged on for a virtual chat with Mani and Reynolds to talk about the film’s uplifting qualities, the parallels between their characters and the its writer-director couple, and their pouffe-like co-stars, who wound up being quite the divas.

