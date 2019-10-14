Given that Stephen Merchant is the co-creator of The Office, as well as the co-writer of both Extras and Life’s Too Short, it’s a fair assumption that he knows a little bit about comedy. That’s why we thought he’d make an excellent person to ask about the current global state of satire. While places like our sister site The Onion hold down the satirical American fort ably, other countries like the U.K. and Taika Waititi’s New Zealand have growing, thriving satire scenes that are arguably producing work that’s eclipsing the States’ output in global popularity. Merchant weighed in on the scene comparisons on the Jojo Rabbit red carpet, saying in the clip above that perhaps America just takes itself a little too seriously.

Advertisement