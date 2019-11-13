Given that The Report is about Washington corruption, twisted bureaucracy, and a general lack of faith in certain democratically elected and dually appointed officials, it’s pretty understandable if the movie’s stars would have lost a little bit of their confidence in government. That doesn’t seem to be the case, though, for either Jon Hamm or Annette Bening, both of whom appear in the film. In fact, as viewers will see in The A.V. Club’s interview with the duo above, Hamm even says he’d consider running for office.

