Based on the cyberpunk manga from Yukito Kishiro, Alita: Battle Angel follows an abandoned cyborg (Rosa Salazar) with no memory of her previous life as she attempts to outrun deadly forces from her past. Weta Digital, New Zealand-based visual effects company responsible for bringing Alita to life, was kind enough to invite us to their headquarters to talk about the upcoming film. In this video, we sit down with producer Jon Landau and senior visual effects supervisor Joe Letteri to talk about creating Alita: Battle Angel.

Advertisement