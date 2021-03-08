Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Josie Totah says making Moxie made her feel less alone

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
There was a lot of love and charity flying around on the set of Netflix’s new movie Moxie. The Amy Poehler-directed movie has a whiz-bang cast of Gen Z up and comers, including Josie Totah, Anjelika Washington, and Sydney Park, who we talked to for the video above. The movie also boasted its own pre-COVID political action day, when producers invited local activist organizations onto set to talk up their causes, generating momentum and support from the cast and crew. It’s a move that fits with the vibe of the film, and one that inspired us to ask Totah, Washington, and Park what their own pet projects are. We also talked about what Totah learned about herself making the movie, Washington’s work with the ACLU, and Park’s “fuck shit up” song choice.

If you’re hungry for more Moxie content, check out the below interview with Charlie Hall and Sabrina Haskett, who also stump for their favorite causes before getting into the intricacies of mascot life and what it’s like to act inside a giant pirate head.

Moxie is streaming now on Netflix.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

