In The Glorias, Julianne Moore and Lorraine Toussaint play Gloria Steinem and Florynce Kennedy, respectively, merging their real-life activism into portrayals of real-life heroes. The A.V. Club talked to the pair about Steinem’s sense of humor, Kennedy’s sense of justice, and whether either of the actresses would want to be a part of the movie of their own lives, a la Steinem’s role with The Glorias.

Advertisement