Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

June Squibb loves a good dirty joke as much as anyone

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:June Squibb
June SquibbHubie HalloweenNetflixAdam Sandler
Save

The first time we meet June Squibb’s Hubie Halloween character, Mrs. Dubois, she’s sporting an oversized T-shirt with a boner joke on it. Whether she actually gets the boner joke is another story, and the misunderstanding leads to a speech later in the film that’s chock-full of perfectly placed double entendres.

In fact, Squibb’s character sports off-color T-shirt after off-color T-shirt in the film, a wardrobe move that’s just perfection given Squibb’s role as one of America’s most beloved geriatric sweethearts. But did the nonagenarian pick up what her dirty shirts were putting down, kayak references and all? The A.V. Club asked her in the clip above, and the answer lies within. We also talked about her favorite Halloween memories and about her willingness to continue working with the Happy Madison family.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Apparently, Trump is an alien hybrid and his COVID diagnosis was all part of a nefarious alien hybrid plan

Jessica Chastain leads a star-studded female spy force in this trailer for The 355

Batman: Three Jokers is a jumbled mess that borders on parody

Saturday Night Live returns to a changed world looking very much the same

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement