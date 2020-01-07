Justin Long goes on a psychedelic journey in an exclusive clip from The Wave

“We’re on drugs right now, right?” A correct, if obvious statement coming from Frank (Justin Long), the insurance lawyer who finds himself launched onto a life-changing, mind-blowing psychedelic ride after being dosed with an obscure hallucinogen while out on the town with some coworkers in Gille Klabin’s The Wave. And this is some powerful stuff, as becomes clear very early on in the exclusive clip above. Like, jumping through time powerful. But will his newly expanded consciousness be enough to save Frank from his a moral life of cutthroat corporate skullduggery?

The Wave is the debut feature from director Gille Klabin; it premiered at last year’s Fantastic Fest, where /Film’s Chris Evangelista described it as “the most pleasant surprise” of the festival. Starring alongside Long in this existential psychedelic buddy comedy are Tommy Flanagan (Braveheart, Sin City), Sheila Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), Katia Winter (The Catch, Sleepy Hollow) and Ronnie Gene Blevins (Joe, True Detective). The film opens in limited release and on VOD on January 17; you can check for a theater near you at the film’s official website.