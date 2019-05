Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, the coming-of-age tale Booksmart, follows best friends and academic overachievers Amy and Molly as they attempt to cram four years of raucous fun into the night before their high school graduation. Ahead of the film’s release this Friday, we sat down with stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein to talk about the film, bonding over their favorite female friendship in pop culture, and their shared love of Kacey Musgraves.

