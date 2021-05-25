Karen Gillan and Lena Headey in Gunpowder Milkshake Screenshot : Netflix

When Navot Papushado’s all-female ensemble assassin movie Gunpowder Milkshake was announced in 2019, it gave us exactly what we didn’t know we needed: Karen Gillan and Lena Headey as a mother-daughter killer duo. Even even better yet, some favorites are part of the cast, including Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, and Michelle Yeoh. It definitely sounded cool as hell. And the trailer confirms it’s actually even better than we imagined.



As we see in the trailer, Sam (Gillian), was abandoned by her mom Scarlet (Headey)—a former assassin— as a kid. So Sam is taken in by The Firm, the crime syndicate her mom worked for, who train her to step into her mom’s role as a high-profile killer. But after a hit job goes wrong, Sam has to protect eight-year-old Emily (Chloe Colem an ) from being murdered while tons of bad guys are trying to find them. Sam has to reunite with her mom and enlist her help to protect Emily and herself. It’s Birds Of Prey meets Baby Driver, and Gillian gets to sport a cool bomber jacket that gives her a Ryan Gosling in Drive vibe.

Earlier this month, Netflix got the U.S. distribution rights for Gunpowder Milkshake, and it hits the streaming site on July 14.

