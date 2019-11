In Knives Out, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell play the youngest members of the troubled Thrombey family. As a jaded college student and alt-right leaning teenager , respectively, Langford and Martell present a bleak look at the future of the family—let alone our society as a whole.

The A.V. Club sat down with the pair recently to talk about Martell’s awful on-set prop, Langford’s motivations, and their favorite little Easter eggs in the Thrombey home.