Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, and Jerry O'Connell take our "Secret" quiz

Birthed almost simultaneously as both a documentary and a book, The Secret took the world by storm in 2006, to the tune of 190 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list and 30 million copies sold. Now, it’s getting a cinematic adaptation of sorts, with The Secret: Dare To Dream, hitting (home) cinemas this weekend. The A.V. Club quizzed the film’s trio of stars—Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, and a camping Jerry O’Connell—about what they know about the property that inspired their new movie, and the results are in the video above.

