Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on changing the way the world says "Socrates"

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Keanu Reeves
Keanu ReevesAlex WinterBill & Ted Face The MusicBill & Ted's Excellent AdventureSocrates
For anyone born between, say, 1973 and 1986, Bill S. Preston, Esquire And Ted “Theodore” Logan were teenage touch points. Played by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves respectively, the pair traveled through time for a pair of late ‘80s/early ‘90s films that introduced the lovable lugnuts to everyone from Napoleon to Death, all by the virtue of a magical time-traveling phone booth. (It made sense at the time.)

Now, after almost 30 years, Bill and Ted are back for a new film, Bill & Ted Face The Music. The film, which fans have been anxiously awaiting for what seems like a decade, finds the pair re-evaluating their eternal excellence in the face of middle-aged inadequacy and bro-induced marital troubles. The A.V. Club sat with with Reeves and Winter over recently to talk about how the actors found their way back into their characters’ slouches, whether Bill’s cropped sweatshirts made the new movie, and how the two changed the way many people say “Socrates.”

Bill & Ted Face The Music hits theaters and VOD this weekend.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

