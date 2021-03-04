Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Kelly Marie Tran on Raya And The Last Dragon's message of togetherness and trust

Marah Eakin
In Disney Animation’s new movie Raya And The Last Dragon, Kelly Marie Tran plays the titular Raya, a warrior princess who’s lost her faith in humanity after someone she thought was a friend betrayed her in an attempt to give herself an advantage in life. There’s more to it, of course—this is a Disney movie set in a made up world where there are dragons, after all—but at its root Raya is about trust and togetherness, and what happens when those seem to have been lost.

In the video above, The A.V. Club talks to Tran about where she stands on when it comes to letting bygones be bygones and learning to compromise, as well as where she’d want to set down roots in Raya’s fictional Kumandra should she have the option.

Raya And The Last Dragon will be in theaters and on Disney Plus Friday, March 5.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

