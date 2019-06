Ken Watanabe stars in Legendary Pictures’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters—the new monster epic from director Michael Dougherty that sees the titan go up against some of his biggest enemies, including Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. We recently sat down with Watanbe and Dougherty to talk about the film, using on-set sound effects to juice the performances of the actors, and why Godzilla is so iconic.

