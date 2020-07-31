Kerry Washington on why she made a documentary about the ACLU

In The Fight, documentary cameras follow harried ACLU lawyers as they seek to challenge some of the biggest injustices of the Trump administration, from the Muslim ban to the potential citizenship question on the 2020 US Census. The team that made the film also made Weiner, and spent years trying to get access to the ACLU offices before the legendary civil rights organization finally gave in. Kerry Washington produced the film, and tells The A.V. Club in the interview above that the project came together in part to preserve a time in American history that seems both wildly important and wildly dire. She was joined for the interview by ACLU lawyers and The Fight subjects Dale Ho and Brigitte Amiri, who told The A.V. Club what it was like to have cameras in their face almost constantly.

