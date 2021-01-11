Kevin Feige confirms that Deadpool 3 will exist in the MCU

Photo : 20th Century

The merger of Disney and Fox—which will celebrate its two-year anniversary in March—rose quite a few questions about a few existing properties and how exactly they would fit into their new, extremely family-forward home. One of those looming question marks hung over a certain Merc With A Mouth, who we couldn’t quite see sanitizing his entire existence to appease The Mouse. In a recent interview with Collider, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Deadpool’s story would not only continue under the Disney banner, but that he would also be just as crass as ever with a sustained R-rating. The big news, however, is that Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool will finally get to play in the big proverbial sandbox as a new addition to the MCU.

“ It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now,” Feige told Collider. “Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.” Does this mean that we’ll finally get to see some chaotic interactions between Wade Wilson and the god of thunder? Maybe, but we won’t know anytime soon, according to Feige, who says that the movie won’t go into production until at least 2022 : “ It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun.”

In the meantime, Feige and Marvel already have a full roster of things to rolls out via Disney+ and the box office . With the long-awaited WandaVision just on the horizon, fans still have a slew of TV shows and benched movies to look towards. We’d run through them all, but if you caught even a glimpse of last month ’s Disney Investor Day, you already know that the studio has a seemingly bottomless bag of projects that it is currently deve lo ping. As for the film side of things, it looks like Marvel is avoiding the WarnerMedia route for now and maintaining its theater release schedule , meaning that there are a few pretty huge titles that need to come off of the factory line first before we can even think about Deadpool 3 going into production.

Advertisement

This wasn’t the only interesting development that Feige had to offer. In a recent chat with Deadline, the Marvel figurehead was asked about the likelihood of resurrecting any or all of the dead Marvel shows that once graced Netflix—that is, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Daredevil. “Well, certainly you’ve seen what we announced at Comic-Con a year and half ago and on Disney Investor Day a few weeks ago, so that’s our focus,” Feige said. “ But I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything.” That likely means next to nothing, but hey. We love a good dream.