Kevin Smith Photo : Paul Butterfield ( Getty Images )

No longer content just to ruin his reputation with increasingly terrible movies, Kevin Smith is broadening his path of devastation, and contributing to the destruction of both the health of modern art and our environment by getting into the NFT game. The writer/director/podcaster has announced that his upcoming evil graffiti horror film, Killroy Was Here, will be exclusively auctioned to a single buyer as a non-fungible token.



An article in Deadline covers Smith’s plan, which will give some rich Gen X-er or art speculator “the rights to exhibit, distribute, and stream [Killroy Was Here], making it a means for whoever owns the movie to earn money outside of the blockchain.” Smith says the auction, which will allow the buyer to “monetize [the movie] traditionally or simply own a film that nobody ever sees but them,” feels similar to selling Clerks at Sundance. He also calls the process of selling a finished film to a collector who may potentially never share it with another soul something that could provide “a new stage on which I and other, better artists than me can tell our stories.”



Alongside the Killroy Was Here sale, Smith is also launching Jay And Silent Bob’s Crypto Studio—an NFT marketplace. His launch becomes even more sad when you learn that the 3D art NFTs sold through the website are called “Smokin’ Tokens,” and come in colors like “Weed Green,” “Indica Orange,” “Bluntman Purple,” and “Mooby Yellow.”

If Smith is still looking for NFTs to sell beyond Killroy Was Here and those available at the Crypto Studio, we suggest he just cut to the chase and go where the real money is. With collectors eager to get their hands on landmark moments in internet culture, Smith—creator of perhaps the worst tweet ever sent—is sitting on a potential goldmine.



