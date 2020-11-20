Kicking off award season with Mank, Hillbilly Elegy, and... Freaky?!

Clockwise from top: Hillbilly Elegy (Photo: Lacey Terrell/Netflix); Freaky (Photo: Universal Pictures); Mank (Photo: Netflix) Graphic : Baraka Kaseko

It seems that the Academy Awards are still happening next year, just a little later than usual. What that means is that an abnormally long awards season is upon us! On this week’s episode of Film Club, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife discuss two high-profile Netflix releases vying for a spot in the race: David Fincher’s Mank and Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy. But because it’s not all awards hopefuls out this autumn, they also make room for Freaky—the perfect chaser of genre fun after a double feature of Oscars aspiration.

