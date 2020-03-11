From its first episode, Riverdale has made use of KJ Apa’s musical talents, nodding to the fictional band The Archies and their not-so-fictional hit. Now, in one of his first major lead film roles, Apa picks up the guitar again to play real-life Christian rock star Jeremy Camp in I Still Believe. He’s joined by his A Dog’s Purpose co-star Britt Robertson, who plays Camp’s wife Melissa Henning. While they’re no “Varchie,” Apa and Robertson make quite an on-screen pair, taking audiences through the highs and lows of Camp and Henning’s star-crossed romance. During I Still Believe’s press tour, we spoke with the co-stars about reuniting for their second film together, and working with music legend Shania Twain. Apa and Robertson also shared some secrets about singing on camera, and explained why it’s harder to do than crying on cue.

