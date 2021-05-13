Kathryn Hahn (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images), Janelle Monáe (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photo : The A.V. Club

Hey, Knives Out 2? Maybe leave some cool and fun actors for the rest of Hollywood, alright? You’ve already Daniel Craig returning from the first movie, and you already added Edward Norton and Dave Bautista. Now you’re also getting Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn? Any one of these actors could carry their own movie, but director Rian Johnson is just tossing them into what will presumably be another really good murder mystery with some kind of modern timeliness that pushes it over to the next level and also Daniel Craig does that amazing accent for a whole movie? Honestly, it’s just unfair to every other movie.

Luckily, it is very fair to us, the moviegoing public, though Knives Out 2 will be on Netflix and you don’t really go to a Netflix movie. Either way, Deadline says that the still-mysterious sequel added Hahn today after signing Moná e yesterday, continuing this week’s trend of new Knives Out 2 casting announcements coming literally every day. Will there be another one tomorrow? If not, we’re going to be unnecessarily disappointed… unless tomorrow’s announcement is that Johnson has been secretly filming Knives Out 2 this whole time and he does a Beyoncé-drop on Netflix? That seems unlikely, since production won’t start until later this year in Greece, but we certainly wouldn’t object to it.

The plot of the movie is still being kept under wraps, but given the fact that it’ll be filmed in Greece, we guessed in an earlier story that it will be about Craig’s Benoit Blanc going on vacation and accidentally stumbling onto another mystery at a resort full of colorful characters. Until we hear otherwise, we will assume that’s what it’s about.